Stacey Abrams in Columbus - “I want to bring people together”

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams answers questions about undocumented immigrants and the vote, and addresses the recent bomb threats against political figures during her bus tour stop at Columbus State University
By
Power lines down at 7th Street and Broadway

Power lines remain down Thursday morning after a large tree limb fell across the southbound lane of Broadway near Seventh Street, killing power to several homes. Georgia Power crews expect power to return by mid-afternoon

