On the Table opens conversations throughout the city
Kelli Parker of the Community Foundation and Holli Browder of Columbus Parks & Rec hit the highlights of On the Table, a daylong Columbus-wide gathering of residents to talk about anything and everything related to quality of life in the city
Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams answers questions about undocumented immigrants and the vote, and addresses the recent bomb threats against political figures during her bus tour stop at Columbus State University
Rashawn Porter of Columbus pleaded not guilty Oct. 23 to one count each of murder in the death of Curtis Lockhart and aggravated assault in the shooting outside 25th Avenue. Defense attorney Michael Eddings maintains that Porter is not guilty.
Patricia Allen, 77, has battled cancer nearly half of her life, after a breast cancer diagnoses 36 years ago. That cancer metastasized to her bones, and she was declared in remission only two years ago. "I hang in there, and I'm thankful every day."
Georgia Public Service Commissioner Chuck Eaton discusses the extensive damage in southwest Georgia after Hurricane Michael hit the area as a category five storm. The area sustained about $1 billion of crop damage along with blanket power outages
One in five children in Columbus suffer from chronic hunger, according to Feeding the Valley president Frank Sheppard, and several programs across the city offer assistance to families with various levels of need.
Power lines remain down Thursday morning after a large tree limb fell across the southbound lane of Broadway near Seventh Street, killing power to several homes. Georgia Power crews expect power to return by mid-afternoon
A large tree fell across the southbound lane of Broadway near the intersection of Seventh Street as the result of high wind gusts from Hurricane Michael. The tree downed power lines that resulted in the evacuation of one household
Hurricane Michael made landfall in the Florida Panhandle as a powerful Category 4 storm with sustained winds around 155 mph. Tropical storm force winds are likely in Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia.
David Holt, a neighbor of former Columbus mayor candidate Winfred Shipman Jr., was in environmental court Wednesday morning after he complained to the Inspections and Code Division about Winfred's home off Abbey Drive in north Columbus.
Winfred Shipman Jr., a former candidate for Columbus mayor, was in environmental court Wednesday morning after neighbors complained to the Inspections and Code Division about his home off Abbey Drive in north Columbus.
Columbus police are investigating a homicide on the corner of Swann Street and Rochester Avenue in south Columbus where a body was found Wednesday in a side yard. Columbus Police Maj. J.D. Hawk said the man died in a shooting.
A gay penguin couple took a chick from its parents, who had gone for a swim, according to zookeepers at Denmark’s Odense Zoo. Zookeepers intervened to retrieve the baby and return it back to its parents.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.