Columbus man dies of gunshot after shooting at Sands Apartments, coroner says

A Columbus man is dead after a Sunday shooting at the Sands Apartments on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, authorities said.

Derrick Scott, 34, was pronounced dead of a gunshot in the emergency room at 11:26 p.m. at Piedmont Columbus Regional midtown campus, said Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley. His body will be sent to the crime lab in Decatur on Tuesday for an autopsy.

Worley said police were called to a shooting at 1213 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. about 10:45 p.m. Scott was transported to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Columbus Police Department. Worley said it is the 34th homicide recorded by the coroner’s office this year.

