Outside World joins specialty retailers closing their doors on Broadway in Columbus

Those seeking everything from camping gear and kayaking equipment to clothing, footwear and accessories designed specifically for outdoor adventure soon will have one less business from which to purchase the specialty items.
Outside World Columbus, located at 1025 Broadway in the city’s downtown, is folding up its tent and in the process of conducting a liquidation sale that will see its doors close in the coming days.
“We got too far behind and we saw a downfall in boat sales … along with other things dictated by the market,” Chris Largent, who co-owns the store with fellow outdoors enthusiast Howard Johnson, said Tuesday. “I’ll still be around here in the community somewhere. But, you know, we had a good run at it and did the best we could with what we had.”
Largent and Johnson have owned the store since May 2016, purchasing it at the time from north Georgia businessman Brent Troncalli, who had operated it more than five years prior to that. The location is in the middle of Broadway’s 1000 block, which has become a solid retail, restaurant and entertainment in recent years, complete with Friday night concerts in the spring and fall.
The owner of the space is looking at possibly selling the property, Largent said, although he hasn’t been told what might go there.
The departure of Outside World Columbus comes with a couple of other retailers closing their doors in the 1000 block. Next door to Outside World is Regal Jewelers, 1023 Broadway, which is now selling off its inventory after a decades-long run, having opened its doors in 1964. Across the street at 1016 Broadway and also having a “store closing sale” is Looking Good Discount Fashions.
Outside World wrote a Facebook message to its followers over the weekend letting them know of its plans to close and that gift cards will be expiring Dec. 23.
“Dearest friends and family,” the business said on the message. “It is with great sadness that we announce that we will be closing our doors before the end of the year. We appreciate you supporting us for the last 8 years and we have enjoyed being a part of the growing outdoor community in Columbus! ... We are very thankful for all of the friendships and memories we have made over these few years! We urge you to continue seeking adventures and never stop exploring this wonderful world we live in!”
