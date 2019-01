Columbus native’s product seeks to mitigate opioid abuse. Watch this video and see how it works.

January 03, 2019 03:01 PM

Gautam Chebrolu, 23, a Columbus High School graduate, and his business partner, Yossuf Albanawi, 24, built a portable and tamper-evident prescription bottle that dispenses pills one at a time when activated by a smartphone app. See how it works.