Columbus police charge one suspect, seek another in Jaquan ‘Droopy’ Harris homicide

A suspected gangster already accused of stealing the gun used to kill Jaquan Harris has now been charged in the Dec. 27 fatal shooting.
Police have charged 17-year-old Jaquavis Donell Richardson with murder and now are seeking a second suspect, Davontay Marquis Wiskow, 18, described as 6 feet tall and weighing around 150 pounds with “JILL” tattooed on his right shoulder.
Anyone with information on Wiskow’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact Cpl. Zach Cole at 706-225-4295 or zcole@columbusga.org.
Police reported finding Jaquan Jermaine “Droopy” Harris wounded around 2:30 a.m. at 1919 Dunwoody Drive.. A preliminary autopsy report showed Harris, 19, died of a bullet wound to the chest, said Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.
Investigators already have charged Richardson with stealing the gun used to shoot Harris. The Glock 21, a .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol, was taken from a deputy sheriff’s private vehicle Dec. 26 in the 5000 block of Abbott Avenue, and used to shoot Harris the next day.
Detectives said Richardson is in the Zohannon street gang, a subset of the Gangster Disciples. He has been in photos with other members on social media, where other members posted comments after his arrest, police said.
Harris previously faced charges in a 2014 fatal shooting. He was one of two armed teens in a stolen car with 16-year-old Christopher Jones when they went looking for a man who’d taken a gun from them. When one of the teens opened fire, the man shot back, killing Jones.
