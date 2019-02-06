Latest News

Warning sirens tested for Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Georgia

By Ben Wright

February 06, 2019 09:46 AM

The city’s outdoor warning sirens went off about 9 a.m. Wednesday as part of Severe Weather Preparedness Week for the state of Georgia, the Columbus Fire and Emergency Medical Services said.

The sirens went off after a notification was sent by the National Weather Service. Almost 10 minutes later, the test was over and the all clear sound was announced on the warning sirens.

The test is aimed at family, friends, co-workers and other residents to review emergency preparedness in the event of an emergency.

  Comments  