New Northridge Park complex to offer women’s health services, care for beloved pets

A new complex in north Columbus awaits its grand opening Tuesday, with the center offering a mix of women’s health-care services and care for beloved pets.
Northridge Park, located at 3081 Williams Road, near Interstate 185, will be home to Pink Monarch Breast Center, Midtown OB/GYN North and Northridge Veterinary Center.
Pink Monarch is operated by Dr. Marseea Howard. Its services include mammography screening with the newer 3D tomosynthesis, automated breast ultrasounds, genetic testing for high-risk women, and bone-density tests.
Midtown OB/GYN North will offer obstetric and gynecologic services to include in-office ultrasounds, fetal monitoring, and services for low- and high-risk OB patients. The facility is operated by Doctors Michael Dempsey, Monica Fortson, Ankita Langan and Serena Tidwell.
Northridge Veterinary Center will offering medical, surgical and dental care to small animals, with in-house testing available to go along with outside lab work. Its services include a pharmacy, an in-house surgery suite and digital radiograph equipment. There also will be indoor boarding kennels paired with outdoor exercise areas. The center is operated by Doctors Steve Griffin and Michelle Shelton. Griffin also owns Smiths Station Animal Hospital in Alabama.
The grand opening for Northridge Park is scheduled 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, with it including an open house and Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson in attendance for the ribbon cutting.
