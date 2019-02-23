Phenix City woman gunned down in driveway on Fourth Place South, coroner says

A Phenix City woman was gunned down in a driveway on Fourth Place South near 12th Avenue, the Russell County coroner said Saturday.
Erica Elias, 36, was pronounced dead of multiple gunshots at 10:20 a.m. at the scene , said Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. Her body will be transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery on Monday for an autopsy.
Police were called about 7:20 a.m. to the driveway after a man walking in the area saw the woman in a pool of blood.
“I had to wave somebody down,” said the man who returned to the driveway. “I couldn’t just leave her there.”
The woman was recognized in the neighborhood. “She was always nice to me,” he said.
The shooting death remains under investigation by the Phenix City Police Department.
