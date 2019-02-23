Phenix City man accused of disseminating pornography of children under age 17, police say

An investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force has led to the arrest of a Phenix City man on child porn charges, the Phenix City Police Department said.
Bobby Jay Barbee, 56, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of dissemination or display of child pornography and six counts of possession of child pornography. He is held on bonds totaling $220,000 in the Russell County Jail.
Phenix City police were notified by the task force about a resident disseminating images of children under age 17. The Criminal Investigations Division Special Services Unit opened an investigation and warrants were obtained.
An ongoing investigation continues in connection with the case, police said.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Ledger-Enquirer
#ReadLocal
Comments