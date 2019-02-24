Pedestrian killed while trying to cross Veterans Parkway in Columbus, coroner says

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed late Saturday while attempting to cross Veterans Parkway at 24th Street, the Muscogee County coroner said.
Erick Bronson, 58, of Columbus was pronounced dead of blunt force trauma at 11:07 p.m. , Coroner Buddy Bryan said. No autopsy is planned in the death because there were three witnesses to the crash.
Wearing dark clothing in the poorly lighted area, Bronson was struck about 10:28 p.m. as he attempted to cross Veterans Parkway from the east side of the roadway. He was struck with the front of a northbound vehicle and bounced off the roof.
Bryan noted that Bronson is the second pedestrian death in the area since Jan. 9 when 55-year-old Joseph Scott Locklier was struck and killed as he attempted to cross Veterans Parkway at 23rd Street.
The area is a popular crossing for many homeless people in the area. Locklier was homeless and Bronson didn’t have a permanent address but lived with relatives, the coroner said.
