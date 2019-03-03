Storms, possible tornadoes leave fatalities, wreckage in Alabama, damage in Georgia

A wave of strong storms with possible tornadoes passed through the Chattahoochee Valley on Sunday afternoon, causing fatalities in Beauregard, Ala., and dropping a cell tower across U.S. 280 in Lee County north of a flea market in Smiths Station, where the Buck Wild Saloon and a nearby convenience store were wrecked.
The northern prong of storms around 1:30 p.m. moved from east Alabama into areas along the Muscogee-Harris County line dropped trees and power lines along Biggers Road and other parts of north Columbus.
A second prong later passed south of Columbus from Barbour County, Ala., eastward.
Because the fallen cell tower in Smiths Station blocked the eastbound lanes of U.S. 280 – the route into Phenix City and Columbus – authorities diverted that traffic into the westbound lanes toward Opelika, creating a two-lane road.
Law enforcement warned residents to stay off the roads, absent an emergency. A traffic accident south of the fallen tower, where Summerville Road reaches U.S. 280, was further clogging traffic.
Still the worst damage was reported in Beauregard, along Ala. 51 south of Opelika, where homes were destroyed and authorities still were assessing the number of fatalities Sunday night.
