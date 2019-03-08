Red MAGA hats, fans and banners await Trump in tornado-ravaged Beauregard

Before President Trump left Washington, D.C. to tour this tiny town and see tornado damage first-hand, there were already signs of support for the presidential visit: fans with his red signature Make America Great Again hats waited by the road in hopes of spotting the motorcade and at the local high school, residents signed a giant banner of thanks.
“For him to leave Washington, D.C. and come down to little Beauregard says a lot about the president,” said Chad Roberts, a former Georgia police officer who used to ride motorcycles with David Dean, 53, one of the 23 people killed when the twister touched down on Sunday.
Trump, whose response to the 2017 hurricane in Puerto Rico was widely panned, drew criticism earlier this week for seemingly playing politics with disaster aid by tweeting that “FEMA has been told directly by me to give the A Plus treatment to the Great State of Alabama and the wonderful people who have been so devastated.”
But fans in the solid-red state dismissed concerns that Trump would play favorites.
“He’s going to help people, regardless, to him that’s irrelevant,” said DuWayne “Moose” Bridges, Jr., who wore his red MAGA hat and hoped to catch a glimpse of Trump. “Anytime he goes anywhere people are going to try to play politics. But we know even though he’s a wealthy, successful businessman, he feels for the common people. He’s going to do what’s best for all Americans.”
Trump and first lady Melania Trump left Washington Friday morning and were expected to survey the damage, meet with survivors and local officials and “thank our brave first responders, the White House said.
Trump is scheduled to be in Alabama for about 2.5 hours before leaving for Mar-A-Lago in Florida, where he’s scheduled to host and speak at a fundraiser for Trump Victory, a joint fundraiser committee authorized by his re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee.
