A father shaves his head in honor of daughter he lost to cancer, money raised benefits childhood cancer research

By

March 17, 2019 10:14 AM

Tommy Barron gets his head shaved and talks about what St. Baldrick’s Foundation's head shaving event means to him. Barron's daughter, Peyton Barron, died in 2017 after battling cancer. The 2019 head shaving event honored her.