Columbus police arrest 2nd suspect in slaying of man who died 1 week after shooting

Suspect in murder of Ronnie Brooks Jr. makes first appearance in Recorder’s Court Michael Garner, defense attorney representing Kevon Carter, discusses the case and the Columbus Recorder's Court hearing which took place on Friday morning, March 1, 2019, in Columbus, Ga. Carter is charged with the murder of Ronnie Brooks Jr. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Michael Garner, defense attorney representing Kevon Carter, discusses the case and the Columbus Recorder's Court hearing which took place on Friday morning, March 1, 2019, in Columbus, Ga. Carter is charged with the murder of Ronnie Brooks Jr.

Columbus police have charged a second suspect in the Feb. 8 shooting of Ronnie Brooks Jr., a 26-year-old Columbus man who was hospitalized for a week before dying from a neck wound.

Detectives previously said Brooks was able to identify at least one of his assailants, 26-year-old Kevon Carter, the first suspect charged with murder in Brooks’ death. Carter was in jail on an armed robbery charge when officers arrested him in Brooks’ homicide.

Now investigators have arrested a second man, Quardarrius Strong, 24, charging him also with murder in Brooks’ shooting death. He is set for a preliminary hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court at 9 a.m. Friday.

Police found evidence that Brooks was shot at a residence at 615 Parkchester Drive before someone drove him to the hospital about 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 8, Cpl. Matt Sitler testified during Carter’s March 11 Recorder’s Court hearing.

Brooks died at 1:40 p.m. on Feb. 15.

Sitler said Brooks was conscious and alert during the week he was hospitalized at Piedmont Columbus Regional, and spoke to at least five people about the shooting.

But the detective revealed no other details of the investigation during Carter’s hearing.

A judge found probable cause to order Carter held without bond, and sent the case to Muscogee Superior Court.