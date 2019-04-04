‘Whole campus community...in shock’ after CSU employee dies after collision with dump truck

A Columbus State University official says the whole campus community is in shock over the loss of William “W.D” Feeney, a current student and employee at the school who died in an accident this morning.

“It was a tragic accident and the whole campus community are kind of in shock. From what we have heard (Feeney) was also a real fixture in the downtown area,” Interim Chief of Staff Ed Helton said. “Our counseling department are offering conversations and any kind of support, especially for the IT community, as they process it.”

Feeney, 30, was hit by a dump truck while crossing the street in downtown Columbus Thursday morning was pronounced dead at Piedmont Medical Center, according to the Muscogee County coroner.

He was crossing the street at the corner of Broadway and 11th street in a wheelchair when he was truck by the dump truck. He was pronounced dead at 8:54 a.m. said Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Helton said Feeney was a current student studying computer science and working in the University Information Technology Services department. He also held a bachelor’s degree in middle grades education from CSU.

A post on the CSU Facebook page says, “Today we grieve one of our own, William “WD” Feeney, who passed away this morning in a tragic accident. WD was a CSU staff member and a 2013 alumnus. Counseling and support services are available to CSU faculty, staff, and students.”

Capt. Ronnie Hastings at the Columbus Police Department said he could not release details about the incident as it is still under investigation.





This story will be updated.