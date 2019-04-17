Director discusses CSU’s ‘One Man, two Guvnors’ Associate Professor of Theatre--Voice and Movement at Columbus State University talks about Columbus State University's production of 'One Man, Two Guvnors.' Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Associate Professor of Theatre--Voice and Movement at Columbus State University talks about Columbus State University's production of 'One Man, Two Guvnors.'

Columbus State University is performing the play ‘One Man, Two Guvnors’ from now until April 20 at their Riverside Theatre. David Turner is directing the British production.

Turner said CSU considers the educational and community when choosing plays for their seasons. He had been proposing ‘One Man, Two Guvnors’ for a few years.

“For me personally, I love the physical comedy of it. I love the whimsy and the sort of literate play that you have — the bad puns. I love all of those sorts of things.”

‘One Man, Two Guvnors’ is a production about a man who finds himself employed by two bosses who come from very different backgrounds, and he works to keep them from finding out about each other. There’s also a complicated love interest in the storyline.

Tickets range from $12 to $17 and can be purchased online.