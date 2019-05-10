10,000 vehicles in Columbus area have recalled airbags. Here’s what the mayor is doing about it.

How to see if your car is under recall Here is how to check whether or not your vehicle needs to be repaired as part of a recall via the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here is how to check whether or not your vehicle needs to be repaired as part of a recall via the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

More than 500,000 vehicles in Georgia and as many as 10,000 in the Columbus area have unrepaired, recalled airbags, according to a press release from Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson.

The release warns that heat and humidity can over time cause the airbags to rupture and cause injury or death.

Henderson declared May as ‘Airbag Recall Repair Month’ for the city as part of an effort by the National Safety Council and local dealerships to remind drivers to check their airbags.

To check if your airbags have been recalled, you can go to CheckToProtect.org or nhtsa.gov/recalls. Both sites will ask you to enter your vehicle’s 17-digit vehicle identification number (VIN).

In Columbus, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram will have people on hand at the dealerships during the month to address recall issues.