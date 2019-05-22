Man charged in mysterious Macon killing pawned victim’s PlayStation, cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A Warner Robins man out of jail on bond in connection with the slaying of a Macon man last year was arrested again on Wednesday, this time on a charge of selling the dead man’s Sony PlayStation 4 at a pawn shop in the days after the alleged killing.





In early November, Raymond Eugene Leverett, 36, was charged with murder in the mid-September 2018 death of John Lewis Fleming III.

Fleming, whose body has never been found, was believed to have been shot to death, possibly in his car.

Fleming’s vehicle was discovered weeks later. The car was ditched on the south side of Macon with blood and bullet shell casings in it. Fleming was last seen on Sept. 19, 2018.

In December, a Bibb County judge set Leverett’s bond at $100,000, which Leverett has since posted.

Terms of his bond included an order that he wear an ankle monitor and live under house arrest at his parents’ home north of Centerville.

It wasn’t immediately known where he was arrested Wednesday, but he was booked into the Houston County jail about 10 a.m. on a charge of theft by deception.

The new charge stems from Leverett’s alleged sale of a Sony PlayStation 4, which investigators have apparently linked to Fleming.

According to an arrest warrant, Leverett went to EZ Jewelry and Pawn on Watson Boulevard in Warner Robins the morning of Sept. 25, six days after Fleming vanished, and sold Fleming’s gaming system for $80.

After his Wednesday arrest, Leverett was returned to the Bibb jail. He’s held without bond.

Fleming’s disappearance and apparent death remains a mystery. He and Leverett were acquaintances. Leverett had worked an automobile-repair shop owned by a friend of Fleming’s.

Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.