Latest News High school football: Watch Carver’s late game-winning score over Troup November 23, 2020 05:35 PM

Carver's Jaiden Credle scored the go-ahead touchdown in the Tigers' 32-29 win over Troup. The win gave Carver its second-consecutive Region 2-4A crown. Video courtesy of the LaGrange Daily News' Kevin Eckleberry.