Moms Gear: Capture the moon’s glow in a unique necklace

Truly an original piece of jewelry, the Moonglow necklace available through moonglow.com features a glowing picture of the moon in one of its many phases hanging on a round, silver pendant. What makes this piece of jewelry unique is that the necklace can be purchased to reflect the phase of the moon specific to a person's birth date, wedding, graduation or other important occasion.
The "Charmed Simplicity" necklace, at a price of $49, comes on a silver chain for which a 16-, 18- or 20-inch length can be selected. It arrives tucked in a beautiful box that reads "Every Moment has a Moon" on the lid. Inside, a small card details the particular phase of the moon, such as 'waning gibbous,' as well as a hand-written date for the day which was selected. The backside of the card describes the supposed attributes of someone born under that specific moon phase.
A card of authenticity also comes with the necklace along with a brief breakdown of all the moon phases. Additionally, an explanation about the founding of the company, which launched in 2003, and the creator's love of the moon phases is provided.
Of course, there are many other lovely pieces available when it comes to moon phase jewelry. This includes bangles, charms, rings, earring, anklets, chokers, and more. Another exquisite selection is a necklace for which several moon phases can be selected, representing the birth dates of various family members. However, the "Charmed Simplicity" necklace is sure to be a beautiful treasure, whether purchased for yourself or someone else.
