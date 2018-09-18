Uptown Concert Series returns with a mix of tribute bands

Uptown Columbus has officially kicked off its Friday Night Concert Series presented by Active Pest Control!
Last Friday, the Concert Series launched with Elton John Tribute Band: The Rocket Man Show touting/boosting one of the largest crowds in Concert Series history with an estimated 3,000 attendees. It’s returning this week with the DNR (Do Not Resuscitate) Band.
The Uptown Concert Series consists of a fall and spring season, with a total of 15 weeks of Friday night concerts in the heart of downtown Columbus. Each season Uptown Columbus programs a mix of tribute bands and local/regional musicians to perform on the 1000 block of Broadway.
“Tribute bands certainly bring out large crowds to our concerts series,” said Uptown Columbus CEO and President Ross Horner. “People want to sing and dance to their favorite songs that they know all the words to. However, we also see the value in supporting local musicians and bands like Lloyd Buchanan & Cubed Roots, D.S.O.S. and Peggy Jenkins.”
Last year, the Prince Tribute band attracted the largest, most diverse crowd in Concert Series history with an estimated 3,500 attendees.
This Friday, Uptown Columbus will partner with Piedmont Columbus Regional to bring back the DNR (Do Not Resuscitate) Band, a play on words for their occupation, to the Broadway stage again. The DNR Band is made up of a collection of Piedmont Columbus Regional employees that are doctors by day and musicians by night.
Uptown Columbus Inc. partners with various organizations to assist in increasing the amount of people attending their events while bringing the diversity of patrons through free event programming. This season, Uptown will partner with the Alzheimer Association, West Central Cancer Coalition, Scott’s Miracle Riders, American Cancer Society and Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals to help promote and support their events.
The Uptown Concert Series started more than 10 years ago as a way to attract residents to the downtown. The weekly concerts have become a ritual for the community and are programmed to provide diverse genres of musical entertainment, but also an opportunity to gather and celebrate all that our community has to offer.
Concert-goers come down early to have dinner or enjoy a beverage at their favorite Uptown restaurant, which has had a significant economic impact on merchants.
Concerts are free and open to all ages, thanks to the support of sponsors: WC Bradley Real Estate, Salt Life, Aflac, Georgia Power, Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley, TSYS, Active Pest Control, Synovus, Columbus State University, Columbus, GA Sports Council, Piedmont Columbus Regional, Bickerstaff Parham Real Estate, Liberty Utilities Georgia, Flournoy Properties, Circle K, Coca-Cola, B&B Beverage Company, Triangle Wholesalers, PTAP, Richie Rich Paint & Body, Standard Concrete, Brasfield & Gorrie, Hecht Burdeshaw Architects Inc., Chancellor’s Mens Store, Visit Columbus, GA, SunTrust and Columbus Water Works.
The remaining dates for Uptown’s Fall Concert Series presented by Active Pest Control are:
▪ Friday: The DNR Band, Piedmont Columbus Regional Doctors
▪ Sept. 28: The Dirty Doors: A Tribute (1200 Block of Broadway)
▪ Oct. 5: D.S.O.S. BAND ‘AKA” Deeper Shades of Soul
▪ Oct. 12: Fox Hole Love Pie: Red Hot Chili Peppers Tribute Band
▪ Oct. 19: The Breakdowns, Tom Petty Tribute Band, Columbus, GA
▪ Oct. 26: Mango Strange (Woodruff Park)
Uptown Columbus Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that facilitates and coordinates the economic revitalization initiatives throughout the downtown Columbus area. Their vision is to improve the quality of life in Columbus by creating a thriving, inviting, accessible and perpetually active downtown district; providing diverse spaces, amenities and events that attract residents and visitors to spend time downtown.
Comments