Ask Mr. Dad: How to leave the house without freaking out the baby

Dear Mr. Dad: My 18-month-old has suddenly started freaking out whenever my husband or I leave him with anyone – even places he knows well and with people he's known for a long time. What's going on?
A: Try to think about things from your baby's perspective for a second: For most of his life, he controlled everything that happened in his world: who and what came and went, how long they stayed, what they did while they were there.
But lately his grip is slipping. Things seem to come and go all by themselves. And the people he thought he could count on to be there for him have developed a nasty habit of disappearing just when he needs them most. Even worse, people he doesn't know – and isn't sure he wants to know – keep on trying to pick him up and take him away. The universe is clearly in chaos and given the way things are going, he can't be sure that those he's most attached to will ever come back.
In your baby's mind, the best way to regain control of his world is to cry. "If I cry, my parents won't leave."
Here are some things you can do to help your child manage his separation anxieties:
–– Be firm but reassuring. Tell him where you're going and that you'll be back soon.
–– Don't say you'll miss him. He'll only feel guilty that he's making you unhappy, and he'll wonder why you would do something to deliberately make yourself unhappy.
–– Don't hover. If you do, he'll get the idea that you're afraid of leaving him and that there's something to fear from being alone.
–– Don't sneak away. If you're leaving, say goodbye like an adult. Tiptoeing away will undermine your baby's trust.
–– Don't give in to crying. If you're sure the baby is in good hands, leave – with a smile on your face.
–– Don't force. Let the baby stay in your arms for a while longer if he needs to and don't make fun of him if he wants to bury his head in your shoulder.
–– Use sitters he knows. If you must use someone new, have him or her arrive 15-20 minutes before you leave to get acquainted with the baby.
–– Leave while the baby is awake. Waking up in the middle of the night to a strange (or even a familiar-but-unexpected) sitter can be terrifying.
–– Establish consistent routines. Doing things on a regular schedule (such as dropping the baby off at the sitter's immediately after breakfast or reading two stories right before bed) can help your child understand that some things in life can be counted on.
–– Develop a strong attachment. Singing, playing, reading, and talking together all help build a strong, loving bond between you and your baby. That will help him feel more secure and will reduce his worries about being abandoned.
Distract. Encourage independence by suggesting that the baby play with his train set while you wash the dishes.
Let him follow you around. This builds a sense of security and confidence that you're there – just in case he needs you.
–– Be patient. Give him time to adjust to new situations and people.
–– Know his temperament. If your child has low frustration tolerance, he won't want you to leave and may cry all day after being separated. A slow-to-adapt child won't want you to leave either, but once you're gone, will usually cry only for a few minutes. He may cry again when you return, though, because your coming back is as much of a transition as your leaving was.
As hard as separation anxiety is for your child, it's really a positive (although frequently frustrating) sign, marking the beginning of his struggle between independence and dependence. It's a scary time and you can see his ambivalence dozens of times every day as he alternates between clinging and pushing you away.
Not all kids get separation anxiety. Those who've had regular contact with lots of friendly, loving people generally have an easier time adapting to brief separations than those who've spent all their time with one or two people. They'll be more comfortable with strangers and more confident that their parents and other loved ones will return quickly.
