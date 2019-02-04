What if the Wild West were a literal circus? You can find out at RiverCenter show

It is the era of the American Wild West, beginning after the end of the Civil War in 1865 and running through the end of the century. America is expanding and the railroad is stretching westward to lands of untold promise.
Against this backdrop, “Cirque Eloize: Saloon” brings the Wild West to life at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at RiverCenter in a music-filled, acrobatic thrill-ride that is fun for the entire family.
Cirque Eloize (pronounced EL-WAZ) swings open the saloon doors on a mythical world filled with a motley crew of individuals, each with a tale to tell. Here, live music, theater and circus collide, as the timeless tunes of Johnny Cash and Patsy Cline set the scene for breathtaking original choreography loaded with strength, agility and acrobatic prowess.
Enthralling voices and the strains of a fiddle sweep the audience into the mad flurry of the comedic love story featuring juggling, lasso tricks, dances with sledge hammers and aerial acrobatic feats from poles, ropes and chandeliers.
“This is a perfect show for Valentine’s weekend,” said RiverCenter Executive Director Norman Easterbrook. “It’s great for a date night, or to bring the whole family to enjoy the comedy of the story, the amazing stunts and the great music. You can even join us for dinner before the show.”
A driving force in the circus art reinvention movement, Cirque Eloize has created award-winning productions for nearly 25 years and ranks among the world’s leading contemporary circuses. Cirque Eloize has taken part in numerous prestigious international festivals and has performed on Broadway and in London’s West End. Its productions are crafted for a wide range of audiences and have been embraced around the world with more than 4,000 performances in over 500 cities that have been seen by more than 3 million spectators.
“Cirque Eloize: Saloon” is part of the Synovus Center Stage Series and is sponsored by the Marriott Hotel and Houlihan’s Restaurant. RiverCenter’s 2018-19 season is sponsored by Aflac.
Tickets are now on sale at the RiverCenter box office, 900 Broadway from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Tickets are also available by phone at 706-256-3612 and online at rivercenter.org.
