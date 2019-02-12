Hair was big, music great and loud. Musical celebrating 1980s coming to RiverCenter

Broadway’s best party turns up the volume to 10 as the 10th anniversary “Rock of Ages” tour blazes across North America and hits the RiverCenter stage in Columbus for two performances at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25-26.
Featuring the music of hit acts such as Styx, Poison, Pat Benatar and Twisted Sister, this new production features a dynamic cast revisiting the larger-than-life characters and exhilarating story that turned “Rock of Ages” into a global phenomenon.
Set in Hollywood in 1987 during the height of the ‘80s rock ‘n’ roll music scene, “Rock of Ages” was written by Christopher D’Arienzo. A lover of both theatre and 80s glam-metal bands, D’Arienzo created the show to be as much a love letter to theater as it is to music and rock.
The show was first staged in 2005 in a club on Hollywood Boulevard, later making its way to different venues in Los Angeles and Las Vegas. It opened off-Broadway in January 2009, moving to Broadway two months later. “Rock of Ages” was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical and ran for six years on Broadway with a total of 2,328 performances.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Ledger-Enquirer
#ReadLocal
“We’re hoping to see a lot of ‘80s fashions at RiverCenter for these performances,” said RiverCenter Executive Director Norman Easterbrook. “This show’s popularity is based in audiences’ desire to rejoice, relive and reminisce about that incredible decade that was the 1980s. We hope they will come as they were – in their finest spandex and big hair, bring a friend and join together with others in the audience for a rock ‘n’ roll experience rarely seen in the Columbus area.”
Tickets are now on sale at the RiverCenter box office, 900 Broadway from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Tickets are also available by phone at (706) 256-3612 and online at rivercenter.org.
Comments