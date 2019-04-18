What you need to know about ‘The King and I’ at Columbus RiverCenter

Mime uses art of silence to inspire young imaginations, enhance creative writing curriculum Toma the Mime, also known as Thomas K. Johnson, has been teaching his Young Authors Day program in local schools as part of the RiverCenter on the Road program by RiverCenter for the Performing Arts. He also performed Saturday in downtown Columbus. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Toma the Mime, also known as Thomas K. Johnson, has been teaching his Young Authors Day program in local schools as part of the RiverCenter on the Road program by RiverCenter for the Performing Arts. He also performed Saturday in downtown Columbus.

RiverCenter presents one of the most beloved musicals of all time – ”The King and I” on Tuesday and Wednesday. Based on the 2015 Tony Award-winning Lincoln Center Theater production, this national tour stars Angela Baumgardner as Anna Leonowens and Pedro Ka’awaloa as the King of Siam.





A classic of American theater, Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein’s musical tells the story of King Mongut, who ruled Siam (now Thailand) from 1850-1868. The show opened on Broadway in 1951, but really came to fame in the 1956 film starring Yul Brynner and Deborah Kerr, for which Brynner won an Academy Award for Best Actor. Set in 1860s Bangkok, “The King and I” is the tale of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the king and Leonowens, a British schoolteacher whom the modernist king brings to Siam to teach his many wives and children.

Considered one of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s finest works, “The King and I” boasts a score that features such beloved classics as “Getting to Know You,” “I Whistle a Happy Tune,” “Hello Young Lovers,” “Shall We Dance” and “Something Wonderful.”

“This musical is simply an American classic” said RiverCenter Executive Director Norman Easterbrook. “Generations have grown up having some exposure to the show or the film and, like so many of the classic Broadway musicals, it offers a commentary on the time in which it was written. “The King and I” is a work in which the themes of love lost and love found, cultural differences, and the roles of men and women at all levels of society are examined. This particular production is based upon the Lincoln Center Theater production and is simply gorgeous. RiverCenter proudly continues its dedication to bringing top quality, professional touring musical theater productions to our community.”

Tickets are on sale at the RiverCenter box office from 10 a.m.–5:30 p.m. weekdays, by phone at 706-256-3612 and online at www.rivercenter.org. The performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and pre-show dinners are available for both performances.





The Tuesday night performance will feature costumer Sandy Dawson as the guest speaker for the 6:40 Series pre-show talk, which will be held in the Studio Theater at 6:40 p.m. The talk is free and open to the public; a ticket to the performance is not required.