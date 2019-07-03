How to protect your scaredy-cat dog from fireworks on the Fourth of July weekend

Take these steps to keep your pet safe during the loud July 4 holiday Here are some tips to keep your pets safe during the Fourth of July holiday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are some tips to keep your pets safe during the Fourth of July holiday.

The Fourth of July weekend can be a miserable day for dogs. The fireworks make scaredy-cats out of many canines.

That’s because dogs, like humans, are hardwired to be afraid of sudden, loud noises. It is what keeps them safe. Some dogs, though, take that fear to the extreme with panting, howling, pacing, whining, hiding, trembling and even self-injury or escape. And, unlike humans, they don’t know that the fanfare on the Fourth is not a threat. Dogs hear the fireworks and process it as if their world is under siege.

How a dog responds to noises may be influenced by breed, with German shepherd dogs more likely to pace, while border collies or Australian cattle dogs are more likely to show their fear by hiding.

While we veterinarians don’t know exactly why some dogs are afraid of fireworks and others not, many dogs that react to one noise often react to others. Therefore, early intervention and treatment are essential in protecting the welfare of these terrified dogs.

Here’s how you can protect your dog from fireworks.