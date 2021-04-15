‘I hope they understand what they’re doing is important.’ Chicago’s Humboldt Park Gators, a rare all-girls baseball team, beginning its inaugural season

CHICAGO – The Humboldt Park Gators, a youth baseball team named after the neighborhood’s illustrious former resident, had assembled for practice in the park’s Little Cubs Field and coach Chip Mitchell was wasting no time, frenetically leading his players through a fielding drill.

“Charge those balls, Rosie — not enough time to backpedal on them,” Mitchell said as he sprayed ground balls around the infield. “Nice, Mia. Beautiful! Here we go, Zoe.”

As those names might indicate, the Gators are a baseball team composed entirely of girls. That’s still a rarity in Chicago, not to mention the rest of the country: Justine Siegal of Baseball for All, an organization that promotes the sport for girls, said fewer than 10 teams in the U.S. play complete seasons rather than occasional tournaments.

The Gators are about to start their first full season — the pandemic delayed it for a year — and most of their competition will be boys. But with a few promising preseason results to their credit, they say they’re ready for the challenge.

“It’s fun to play against boys, especially with an all-girls team,” said Miriam Cárdenas-Mitchell, 12. “It’s very competitive. Both sides want to win.”

The team got its start in the summer of 2019 when Mitchell, a reporter for WBEZ, began looking for opportunities for Miriam to play at a more competitive level than the coed house league where she got her start in the sport.

He started by approaching families gathered at Humboldt Park’s many ball fields to find girls who wanted to play travel baseball. From there, the roster grew.

Jeff Nance said his daughter Zoe, 12, started by playing softball but thought the action on the baseball fields across the park seemed more fun. Since then, she has played on teams made up primarily of boys, he said, and while she has done well, Nance hoped she would thrive on the Gators.

“I think it’s good for her because it will bring out her natural leadership skills,” he said. “She feels like she can step up and help some of the girls who maybe don’t have as much experience. I think it helps her self-esteem to be on an all-girls team.”

Siegal said her organization, which has run tournaments for all-girl teams since 2015, also focuses on leadership, but the main thrust is still putting girls on the field together in the face of stubborn social resistance.

“Incredibly, we still have girls in 2021 being told they shouldn’t play baseball,” she said. “They’re told they should play softball — that’s what girls do. They’re told they aren’t going to be big enough to keep playing with the boys, that they’ll get hurt. There’s all kinds of things where people try to limit what girls can do.”

An organization called Illinois Girls Baseball was set to offer a full season to local all-girl teams last year, but the pandemic altered those plans. Robert Daniels, the league’s president, said it ended up organizing pickup games, putting teams together with whoever showed up.

“It was entirely flexible,” he said. “We were able to play just for the fun of the game.”

The improvised format was so successful that the organization plans to continue it this year with a six-week summer season and an eight-week fall season on the North Side for 9- to 19-year-olds (Daniels said he hopes to start similar programs elsewhere, including the south suburbs).

As for the Gators, head coach Booker Hatcher takes a firmer approach, coaching the girls harder than he does boys (his son Zamaurion, a senior at Kenwood Academy in Chicago, is going to play at the University of Michigan).

Having fun comes from maximum effort, he said, and the girls have responded to that message.

“The girls are a lot tougher than the boys at that age,” said Hatcher, whose daughter Zahria, 12, plays first base. “They don’t get down on themselves that much. They might not be as fast, but they try to think the game a little more. They analyze every detail.”

Infielder Mariela Arroyo, 13, is one of those analysts. She also plays on a boys traveling team, and tries to relay the tips she learns there to her fellow Gators.

“I feel like the boys teach you what they know, and here I get to teach what I know,” she said.

Mia Ramirez, a 10-year-old shortstop, said her female teammates seem to understand each other better. Rosie Gonzalez, 12, who pitches, catches and plays the infield, said she opens up more with the Gators than with the boys on her other travel team.

“On my all-boys team, I get really shy around them; we barely talk,” she said. “On the all-girls team, we get along really well. We have a lot of fun.”

Though the girls are at the age where they get pressure to switch to softball, they said they are dedicated to the sport they’re playing. Sitting on the sidelines, softball player Camila Guerrero, 14, who gave up baseball figuring she wouldn’t get a chance to play in high school, said she hopes things will be different for her 12-year-old sister Mia, who plays for the Gators.

“I think in a few years it will be different,” she said. “The stereotype that only boys play (is being challenged). More girls are coming into it, so I feel she’ll get the opportunity to play on a baseball team when she gets to high school.”

Mitchell said he has entered the Gators in tournaments around the Chicago area to expose them to a wide audience, hoping they can inspire other girls to play or to stick with the sport.

“I hope they understand what they’re doing is important and that they feel super proud of that,” he said. “It’s a lesson for how they’re making change they can take with them for the rest of their lives.”