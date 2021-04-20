Balancing Act: As pandemic pace slows, hospital chaplain sees COVID-19 workers begin to process trauma. ‘All of us up here were fighting a war’

CHICAGO – It was flattering to be called a hero. At the Super Bowl. On hand-drawn signs. In campaign speeches. During beer commercials.

“It was nice,” said Greg Reilly, a registered nurse at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. “You’re being recognized for all the hard work. It’s nice to have that spotlight on your profession. People are proud of you.”

It was also isolating, at times. And intimidating.

“I lost count of the number times I heard, ‘I don’t feel like a hero,’” said Mark “Chaps” Schimmelpfennig, staff chaplain at Rush. “’I’m scared when I come here. I’m scared when I go home. I’m tired of having my kids say, Mommy can I hug you today? No. I’m scared because a couple nights ago a patient seemed to be stable and I went down for a cup of coffee and came back and they’d passed.’”

“And you multiply that week by week, month by month,” Schimmelpfennig continued. “The operational tempo can help you stay focused, but as time goes on there’s going to be cracks in that armor.”

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rush commissioned a wellness task force made up of chaplains, social workers, nurses, psychiatrists and behavioral science specialists.

That task force formed a wellness response team and recruited volunteer physicians whose usual patient loads were temporarily slowed down by COVID-19 restrictions on hospital services. The team made daily and nightly rounds through the intensive care unit, checking in with physicians, nurses, housekeeping — anyone working in a daily atmosphere of death and fear and risk and rapidly shifting protocols. They brought LaCroix and Kind bars, reminders to practice self-care, suggestions for meditation apps, and names and numbers for therapists.

Schimmelpfennig was a founding member of the COVID-19 wellness response team. He’s been with Rush since 2016, and helps lead the hospital’s Road Home Program, a free mental health care and wellness resource for veterans and their families. He researches evidence-based therapies for post-traumatic stress disorder and other trauma-driven mental health issues.

“All of us up here were fighting a war,” Schimmelpfennig said of the ICU. “Fighting an enemy we couldn’t see, couldn’t touch, couldn’t smell. And it was kicking our collective tails. That’s tough. Especially as you’re grinding it out over the weeks and months that everybody did.”

He worries it’s about to get tougher.

What he knows from his work with veterans, from his own experience as a veteran, from his research on PTSD and all of the ways it manifests, is that the effects of a traumatic experience often appear when the pace of that experience slows down.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Illinois has risen in the last month, but the levels remain lower than the 2020 spring and summer highs. The day I visited the ICU at Rush this week, hospital staff estimated there were five COVID-19 patients present. Last spring, every bed was full.

“Things were so hectic, people didn’t really have a chance to say, ‘Hey, I’m hurting,’” Schimmelpfennig said. “It took time. With PTSD and moral injury, when that tempo goes down, these things are bubbling and they’ve been percolating and they tend to come to the top. And then it’s, ‘Oh, my God. What am I experiencing? What is this? What does this mean to me? It scares me. I feel shame.’”

Or, as a New England Journal of Medicine article about Rush’s wellness response team put it: “Existing disaster models predict an impending period of disillusionment in our future, characterized by high stress, physical exhaustion, burnout, and substance misuse as the adrenaline, camaraderie, and broad community support of the past few months begin to fade.”

Hospitals prioritizing and protecting the mental health of their staff members is a relatively new practice, said Abigail Hardin, a rehabilitation psychologist and assistant professor in Rush University’s department of psychiatry and behavioral sciences.

“There isn’t enough mental health care in the country,” Hardin said. “And health care workers are one group that’s been chronically overlooked.”

The pandemic exposed the need for what she called “psychological first aid” for frontline workers.

“It’s neither appropriate nor productive to process trauma while you’re still in danger,” Hardin said. “And that is true for veterans and it’s true for people who are in any other kind of crisis. When a crisis comes to a close, or as it’s coming to a close, people take the time and the space they need, and then all of a sudden they’re reflecting on these things that were happening all along.”

ICU workers aren’t unfamiliar with serious illness and death. But the pandemic layered other stressors on top of illness and death: Safety and treatment protocols kept changing. Doctors and nurses were often alone with patients when they died. They listened to tearful confessions and bone-deep regrets and existential fears. They worried about going home after work and infecting their families.

Reilly has a 9-year-old daughter who was scared to be near him for months. His ex-wife, he said, didn’t want to let him near them.

“It’s like, ‘You’re a hero, but don’t come close to me,’” he said. “That was a bit hard to swallow.”

The wellness response team, Reilly said, encouraged him to talk about the emotional toll of it all. To exercise regularly and make time to meditate. To avoid reflexively turning to alcohol as a coping mechanism.

By early April, most of Rush’s wellness response team members had returned to their prepandemic positions. Hardin, who used to make rounds with the team, is back to spending most of her days with rehab patients.

But Schimmelpfennig still walks around the ICU, day and night, in and around his Road Home Program work. He knows the relative quiet can be haunting in its own way.

“My first question is usually, ‘How’s your soul?’” he said. “We have a moral compass. And when we make a commitment to serve, whether it be a health care worker, a soldier, a first responder, you make a conscious choice to take another set of values and put that on top of your values. And sometimes they may work in synchronicity and sometimes they may be in tension. Add trauma to that and that moral compass can break.”

His biggest role is often listening.

“Whatever experience they want to talk about,” he said. “One of the inevitable questions a chaplain hears is, ‘Why? Why did this happen?’ I’m not going to patronize anybody and say it’s God’s will, because I don’t know what that will is. I don’t know. But I know that right now you’re not alone. And sometimes that can be enough to get you through the day.”

He doesn’t talk much about God, he said.

“If the person I’m talking to wants to, that’s fine,” he said. “But I’m talking about your soul. I want to know how that’s feeling. And once people get past as a chaplain you’re not going to evangelize or make them pray or that sort of thing, it can significantly lower some walls and some resistance and you can do some good.”

I asked him how long he thinks the pandemic trauma will linger for the people who’ve been tasked with saving us.

“I wish I had a very direct answer for you,” he said. “But because of how this is taken in and processed and the effects thereof, it’s very individual. There may be some people who are basically OK. But for the ones who aren’t, for the ones who’ve been affected by this in the ways we’ve discussed, it depends. At the Road Home we’re seeing vets who suffered primary traumas back in ’01, ’02 and ’03 and they finally asked for help in 2017, 2018. Some recognized they needed help, or were told they needed help, right away. It really depends on the individual.”

Not unlike COVID-19 patients, whose experience with the virus varied wildly and sometimes inexplicably.

“The cumulative stress, the cumulative trauma, the cumulative spiritual, moral and emotional injury is something I think we’re going to be dealing with for a while,” Schimmelpfennig said.

I hope our good faith effort to understand what health care workers endured and lost, saved us from and sacrificed, lasts at least as long as their recovery.