We treat our customers like family, says chef at Ria’s Ethnic Foods
Anuradha Rewatkar strives to make every dish special for her customers, and will even make changes on-the-fly based on the diner's request or preference. She never went to cooking school -- she's trained and worked as a physical therapist.
Anuradha Rewatkar, founder and chef at Ria's Ethnic Foods, takes you step-by-step in the preparation of Chicken Tikka Masala, a favorite at her small Indian restaurant at 4848 Warm Springs Road. Plus tips on cooking with Indian spices and pastes.
Six popular Columbus chefs are combining efforts for a fall dinner to benefit Giving Kitchen. The Columbus Chefs Collaborative Dinner is Oct. 14 at Rivermill Event Center and will feature a six-course meal prepared by six different local chefs.
By the time the sun sets Sunday, a south Columbus institution will have closed for the last time and the era of drive-in restaurants that once dotted Victory Drive between downtown and Fort Benning will be over. Here's a look inside Gus's Drive-In.
The Brick Bistro at Central High School, operated by culinary arts instructor John Chapiewski and his advanced students, opens to the public Sept. 19. It's open Wednesday through Fridays from 11:15 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. in the career tech building.
Each week the Ledger-Enquirer's social media editor Lauren Gorla and videographer Robin Trimarchi will highlight talented chefs and unique dishes from around the Chattahoochee Valley. Check out our poll, and vote on what dishes we should feature!
Christopher Walters is the executive chef at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center in Columbus, Ga. Walters and his staff feed thousands of people a year. Watch as he prepares a meal of grilled flank steak, risotto, and baby carrots.
Ashley Rodgers, the 2018 Miss Georgia Watermelon Queen, was in Columbus for the Georgia On My Mind Day 2018. Rodgers travels Georgia spreading the word about watermelon and it's health benefits, and also encourages others to compete for the title.
In this March 2015 video Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company owner and chef Trevor Morris showed the Ledger-Enquirer how to create his pan seared duck breast and foie gras confit, with pearl onions and cherries in a Malbec reduction.
Tippin's Groumet Pies is set to roll out nearly 600,000 pies this holiday season — more than any time in its nearly four decades of operations in Kansas City. President Mark Boyer gave The Star a tour of the pie plant where its three most popular-
