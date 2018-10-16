We treat our customers like family, says chef at Ria’s Ethnic Foods

Anuradha Rewatkar strives to make every dish special for her customers, and will even make changes on-the-fly based on the diner's request or preference. She never went to cooking school -- she's trained and worked as a physical therapist.
By
Order Up! with the Ledger-Enquirer

Local

Order Up! with the Ledger-Enquirer

Each week the Ledger-Enquirer's social media editor Lauren Gorla and videographer Robin Trimarchi will highlight talented chefs and unique dishes from around the Chattahoochee Valley. Check out our poll, and vote on what dishes we should feature!

Meet the 2018 Miss Georgia Watermelon Queen

Local

Meet the 2018 Miss Georgia Watermelon Queen

Ashley Rodgers, the 2018 Miss Georgia Watermelon Queen, was in Columbus for the Georgia On My Mind Day 2018. Rodgers travels Georgia spreading the word about watermelon and it's health benefits, and also encourages others to compete for the title.

Inside Tippin's: Kansas City's popular pie maker

Food & Drink

Inside Tippin's: Kansas City's popular pie maker

Tippin's Groumet Pies is set to roll out nearly 600,000 pies this holiday season — more than any time in its nearly four decades of operations in Kansas City. President Mark Boyer gave The Star a tour of the pie plant where its three most popular-

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Columbus Ledger-Enquirer App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service