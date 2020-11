Food & Drink ‘Super fresh’ ingredients are hallmark of Columbus eatery Tuesdays Taco Truck November 11, 2020 09:57 AM

Tuesdays Taco Truck, a Columbus, Georgia food truck focused on West Coast-style cuisine, is opening its first brick-and-mortar restaurant in early 2021. Co-owner Angie Ortiz says they locally source ingredients and do almost everything by hand.