Food & Drink Is this the best lunch combo in Columbus? Foodie Friday thinks so July 02, 2021 10:00 AM

Nick Wooten checked out Neicey’s BBQ of Columbus for this week's edition of Foodie Friday. We tried the sausage dog with onions and peppers, the chicken (with and without sauce), and the chipped barbecue sandwich. Neicey’s is located at 359 23rd Ave.