Food & Drink Foodie Friday checks out Harris County restaurant with tacos so big, they almost won’t fold July 30, 2021 10:00 AM

This week's edition of Foodie Friday features 219 Food and Spirits at 5167 GA HWY in Fortson, Georgia. Have a place you would like us to try? Contact Ledger-Enquirer reporter Nick Wooten at nwooten@mcclatchy.com.