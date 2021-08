Food & Drink Hot dog. Beer cheese. Doughnut. Downtown businesses team up for new ‘Dognut’ menu item August 18, 2021 02:10 PM

Frank’s Alley, 1246 Broadway, and Veri Best Donuts, 1115 Broadway, have teamed up to create the Dognut. It's a hot dog-doughnut combo and available on Wednesdays at Frank's Alley in Columbus, Georgia.