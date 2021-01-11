Home & Garden

Design Recipes: 10 ways to freshen up your walls

CATHY HOBBS Tribune News Service

When it comes to artwork, sometimes thinking outside the box can be the best solution. Gone are the days of solely traditional prints or canvases; in are the days of creativity, including innovative DIY projects. Looking for ways to spark up your walls? Here are some top tips.

1. Paint an accent wall. Using paint and creating a colorful accent wall is a great place to start to perk up your space.

2. Create a diptych or triptych using identical pieces of art in a series.

3. Include wall hangings or elements in place of traditional artwork.

4. Consider substituting shelving instead of artwork. Want to be creative? Why not consider using elements such as reclaimed wood, metal or go kitschy with an unexpected element such as skateboards.

5. Frame children’s artwork or shadowboxed elements. A local frame store can often assist with this.

6. Look for colorful items to frame such as scarves or large pieces of fabric. They can add interest and are often special because of the associated memories.

7. Go big! Instead of using smaller pieces of art, choose larger pieces, as they help to ground a space.

8. Create vignettes. A wall of unexpected elements can look harmonious.

9. Consider mirrors instead of traditional artwork. Either large mirrors or mirrors in a series can help create a bold design statement.

10. Implement pops of color. Make a decorative wall statement as an opportunity to infuse both color and texture into your space.

