Style at Home: Colored glass tops 2021 trends

Colorful glass has been around for thousands of years, beginning with the ancient Egyptians, according to The Stained Glass Association of America. And of course, lovers of historic architecture know stained glass windows can be found in many an old religious building. I grew up attending a church that had the most fabulous color block-stained glass windows that might have felt a bit dated during my childhood but now look perfectly midcentury and dare I say, on trend!

As much as I appreciate the colorful glass of decades (and centuries and millennia) past, right now I'm obsessing over the brightly hued drinking glasses, bottles, decanters and cake stands of today that are elegant, delicate and most importantly, fun. With colors spanning the entire rainbow and beyond, there is always a way to add a bit of whimsy to your tabletop whatever your preferred palette.

Colored glass more recently had its heyday in the '50s and '60s, when it was brought into homes in a big way. However, I would classify colored glass as a newly returned trend for 2021, and I for one am tickled pink. The colors have been revamped to include softer pastel shades, beautiful jewel tones and modern shapes that are as exciting to look at as they are to use. As a new traditionalist (and as someone who believes in the more is more mantra of decor) I am all for another way to bring a pop of color and excitement to my home. The beautiful blue tones of Estelle glasses bring much-needed joy to this bright and bubbly orange and blue table display.

Colored glass is a jewel on your table and in your cabinet. When you are done elevating your tabletops, colorful glassware is the perfect addition to a glass or open-door cabinet display. Don’t worry if you can’t decide on one color for your home. Mixing and matching is not only accepted, but strongly encouraged. I love how the blush pink and soft green glass on this tabletop complement each other and bring forth thoughts of springtime.