Contemporary ‘sky mansion’ with two-story master suite

According to brokerage Douglas Elliman Real Estate, the average size of a condominium in Fort Lauderdale in the fourth quarter of 2020 was 1,379 square feet.

Now imagine a condominium residence with a two-story master bedroom just about that size — 1,360 square feet — and another 3,704 square feet of balcony space as well.

The “sky mansion,” which has a total of 8,229 square feet of interior space, is located in the Continuum South building at 100 S. Pointe Drive in Miami Beach. Comprising three units (3602, 3603, 3604), the residence has six bedrooms and six baths and is priced at $36.5 million.

“The Continuum South is at the tip of Government Cut, where all the cruise ships go by, so it truly is about location,” said Sheila “Michelle” Rojas, a real estate agent with Brown Harris Stevens in Miami Beach, who shares the listing with colleague Constantin Gorges of Compass Florida. “I don’t live there, but I marvel every day at the unobstructed views.”

In addition to the two-story master suite, the contemporary condominium, on the 36th floor of the Continuum, has a movie theater, two kitchens, a bar and 300-degree views through two-story windows.

“The master bedroom is literally the size of another unit,” said Rojas. “It has a vaulted ceiling with glass all the way up, so you see nothing but ocean and blue sky.” The room consists of an office downstairs and a master suite on the second floor.

The current owners, William M. Osborne III and Karen H. Bechtel, purchased the units in 2014 for $27.5 million. Last year, Osborne launched the nonprofit Meals for Heroes Miami with his restaurateur son to provide hospitals, first responders and COVID-19 mobile testing centers with meals prepared by local Miami restaurants and caterers.

“When you come to the Continuum, it’s like being in a country-club setting, with tennis, a private restaurant and beach access,” Rojas said. “It’s the epitome of resort living in a great location in a beautifully-run building, and this is the apartment that everyone aspires to own.”