Home & Garden

Design Recipes: Brighten up your spring with these colorful tips

CATHY HOBBS Tribune News Service

With spring brings certain colors. Perhaps yellow and lilac come to mind. These days, unexpected colors and pairings are considered modern and fresh. Many of the colors are warm surprises but still on trend and modern.

Here are some spring color tips.

1. Consider mustard tones instead of traditional pale shades of yellow.

2. Mix different shades of color together, such as soft pink paired with a hot, bold pink.

3. Implement warm colors for spring. Go for deeper shades and tones.

4. Pair unexpected complementary colors together such as orange and blue.

5. Use neutral base colors to build your color palette such as black and white.

6. Use portable design pieces such as throws, pillows and artwork to create your color palette.

7. Use greenery. Greenery can go a long way to add a fresh feel to nearly any space.

8. Consider pairing brighter pale colors with foundation colors such as black, chocolate or taupe.

9. Choose citrus colors, such as orange, green and yellow, if you're looking for a general-neutral color grouping.

10. Blend art into your space as a way to infuse spirited spring colors into your space.

