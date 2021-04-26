Design Recipes: The art of the area rug

From shag, wool and viscose to hides, there are many options to choose from when it comes to area rugs. While the size of your room and location may dictate style and size, what are some of the options? Here’s some insight into how to help make your space shine.

1. Look for quality over price.

Sometimes a more expensive rug won't necessarily outlast its less expensive counterpart.

2. Consider an indoor/outdoor option if on a budget.

Many of these rugs show well both indoors and out.

3. Choose easy-care materials in high traffic areas.

A rug’s ability to repel stains is always a plus.

4. Shop for shag.

If you're looking for a fluffy and warm option for a space, shag is the way to go.

5. Look into a hide or low pile rug.

These are good options for smaller spaces.

6. Select a machine- or power-loomed option over one that is hand-tufted or handmade if on a budget.

7. Consider synthetic fibers over cotton or wool if looking for a value option.

Not on a budget? Wool and silk are great options.

8. Integrate an interesting pattern or graphic into your space with the help of an area rug.

9. Consider sheepskin if you're looking for a way to use an area rug in small areas.

10. Experiment with rugs that have different levels of pile if you're looking for ways to add interest and texture.