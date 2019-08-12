Explore
What’s your favorite ‘hidden gem’ in the Chattahoochee Valley? Let us know.
Take a trip back in time at the Lunch Box Museum
Columbus is full of well-known tourist spots, but what about the lesser-known parts?
Do you have a favorite lesser-known restaurant, coffee shop or bar? A favorite park or place outside of town you like to relax at on weekends? A museum you think deserves more attention?
Let us know your favorite “hidden gem” in Columbus by taking our survey or emailing jmixon@ledger-enquirer.com.
In the email, include:
- Your full name
- Your favorite spot
- Why it’s your favorite
Results will be published at a later date.
Comments