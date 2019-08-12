Explore

What’s your favorite ‘hidden gem’ in the Chattahoochee Valley? Let us know.

Columbus is full of well-known tourist spots, but what about the lesser-known parts?

Do you have a favorite lesser-known restaurant, coffee shop or bar? A favorite park or place outside of town you like to relax at on weekends? A museum you think deserves more attention?

Let us know your favorite “hidden gem” in Columbus by taking our survey or emailing jmixon@ledger-enquirer.com.

In the email, include:

  • Your full name
  • Your favorite spot
  • Why it’s your favorite

Results will be published at a later date.

Joshua Mixon
Joshua Mixon is a reporter for the Ledger-Enquirer. He covers sports (Auburn and preps) and local news, and is a member of the Football Writers Association of America. He previously covered Georgia athletics for the Macon Telegraph. You can follow him on Twitter @JoshDMixon.
