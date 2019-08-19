Is Columbus the ‘Best City in the South’? Here’s how to vote in Southern Living contest

Ten things to know about new boutique hotel being built in downtown Columbus A Columbus company is moving forward with a new downtown boutique hotel in the heart of the entertainment and business district, Pezold Management Chief Operating Officer Tracy Sayers said on Tuesday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Columbus company is moving forward with a new downtown boutique hotel in the heart of the entertainment and business district, Pezold Management Chief Operating Officer Tracy Sayers said on Tuesday.

Columbus, Georgia is in the running for a Southern Living Magazine “South’s Best” award.

The city is currently a candidate for “Best City in the South” in the magazine’s annual, crowd-sourced awards.

“We continue to grow as a major player for both travel destination and lifestyle. Millennials are realizing that Columbus is a great place to live, work and play at lower costs and with less traffic,” Visit Columbus GA President Peter Bowden said in a press release. “We have so much to offer visitors in Columbus. Unique and special things.”

Additionally, Rosehill Seafood is a candidate for “South’s Best Catfish Joint.” Pine Mountain is a candidate for “South’s Best Mountain Town,” and Opelika, Alabama is a candidate for “South’s Best Small Town.”

Those interested in voting can visit www.southernliving.com/southsbestvote. Individuals will have the opportunity, after filling out their ballots, to enter a giveaway for the chance to win up to $2,500. Voting ends at midnight on September 16.

The area certainly has its share of things to do, from the National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center to the Coca-Cola Space Science Center. Outdoors enthusiasts can explore areas such as Flat Rock Park and Lakebottom Park, and thrill-seekers can take part in whitewater rafting on the Chattahoochee River.

Located on the Chattahoochee River is the RiverWalk, and a short walk from that is downtown Columbus, home to many restaurants and bars.

“People are doing great things here. It shows by great media coverage and by seeing people exploring our city,” Bowden said. “And, when visitors spend money, they support our local business owners and leave behind tax dollars to the benefit of all of our citizens.”