Church Calendar

July 03, 2018 11:36 AM

Columbus

Friendship Baptist

831 Sixth Ave. Annual Scholarship Day, 11 a.m. Sunday. Guest speaker Rev. Christopher Wallace, Minister of Music. 706-323-6996

Greater New Hope Baptist

639 North Star Rd. Revival Service 7 p.m. nightly Monday-Friday. Speaker will be Rev. D’Andre Gillespie, Pastor of the Kingsville Baptist Church, Cusseta Ga.

Holsey Monumental CME

6028 Buena Vista Rd. Christian Youth Fellowship and the Young Adults present a Gospel Concert featuring Marlon Moffett, Esq. of Miami, (Columbus High graduate) along with members of the former V.O.C.A.L. Gospel Group 4 p.m. Sunday. Donations appreciated. 706-566-0339

Twelve Disciples Baptist

3625 Youmans St. 9th Anniversary of Pastor Dr. Darrion and First Lady Yvonne McCoy, 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest speaker will be Rev. Bray Streeter and the Gethsemane Baptist Church.

Phenix City

Gospel Singing Center

513 Fontaine Rd. Dinner with Jesus Ministries 3rd Church and Pastor Anniversary 3 p.m. Sunday. Pastor DeAndre Giliespie and Kingsville Baptist Church from Cusseta, Ga. will be guests. Dinner will be served. 706-530-7415

Landmark Church

270 Lee Road 456 Three Bridges Gospel Trio in concert 10:30 a.m. Sunday. carole.steward.linder@gmail.com

Around the Valley

Eufaula Church of God in Christ

Hwy. 431 N. Sixth Appreciation for Eric Forte 2 p.m. Sunday. All groups, choirs and soloists are invited.

Howard Chapel AME

5865 N. Uchee Rd., Hatchachubbee, Ala. Family and Friends Day/Homecoming 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Guest preacher will be Bishop Harry Seawright from the 9th Episcopal District. 762-822-9615

Mount Olive Missionary Baptist

930 Oswichee Rd. Annual Revival 7 p.m. nightly Monday-Friday. Guest Evangelist Rev. Fred Griffin, Pastor of Shady Grove Baptist Church, Pittsview, Ala.

Rehobeth Baptist

451 Preston Rd. Cataula, Ga. 6th Pastoral Anniversary of Rev. and Sister Graddick. Guest will be Dr. (Rev.) Marcus Gibson and the Greater Shady Grove Baptist Church. 706-332-5730.

Sweet Home Baptist

Box Springs, Ga. 5th Pastoral Service for Dr. G. F. Briscoe and First Lady Sis. June Briscoe 2 p.m. Sunday. Special guests will be Rev. Franklin Holmes and the Shady Grove Baptist Church Family of Talbotton, Ga. 706-269-3470

Uchee Chapel African Methodist Episcopal

4579 Sand Fort Rd., Seale, Ala. 64th Usher’s Anniversary 3 p.m. Sunday. Special guest Rev. Pryce Battle, First Missionary Baptist Church, Georgetown, Ga.

