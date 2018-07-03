Church Calendar

Columbus
Friendship Baptist
831 Sixth Ave. Annual Scholarship Day, 11 a.m. Sunday. Guest speaker Rev. Christopher Wallace, Minister of Music. 706-323-6996
Greater New Hope Baptist
639 North Star Rd. Revival Service 7 p.m. nightly Monday-Friday. Speaker will be Rev. D’Andre Gillespie, Pastor of the Kingsville Baptist Church, Cusseta Ga.
Holsey Monumental CME
6028 Buena Vista Rd. Christian Youth Fellowship and the Young Adults present a Gospel Concert featuring Marlon Moffett, Esq. of Miami, (Columbus High graduate) along with members of the former V.O.C.A.L. Gospel Group 4 p.m. Sunday. Donations appreciated. 706-566-0339
Twelve Disciples Baptist
3625 Youmans St. 9th Anniversary of Pastor Dr. Darrion and First Lady Yvonne McCoy, 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest speaker will be Rev. Bray Streeter and the Gethsemane Baptist Church.
Phenix City
Gospel Singing Center
513 Fontaine Rd. Dinner with Jesus Ministries 3rd Church and Pastor Anniversary 3 p.m. Sunday. Pastor DeAndre Giliespie and Kingsville Baptist Church from Cusseta, Ga. will be guests. Dinner will be served. 706-530-7415
Landmark Church
270 Lee Road 456 Three Bridges Gospel Trio in concert 10:30 a.m. Sunday. carole.steward.linder@gmail.com
Around the Valley
Eufaula Church of God in Christ
Hwy. 431 N. Sixth Appreciation for Eric Forte 2 p.m. Sunday. All groups, choirs and soloists are invited.
Howard Chapel AME
5865 N. Uchee Rd., Hatchachubbee, Ala. Family and Friends Day/Homecoming 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Guest preacher will be Bishop Harry Seawright from the 9th Episcopal District. 762-822-9615
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist
930 Oswichee Rd. Annual Revival 7 p.m. nightly Monday-Friday. Guest Evangelist Rev. Fred Griffin, Pastor of Shady Grove Baptist Church, Pittsview, Ala.
Rehobeth Baptist
451 Preston Rd. Cataula, Ga. 6th Pastoral Anniversary of Rev. and Sister Graddick. Guest will be Dr. (Rev.) Marcus Gibson and the Greater Shady Grove Baptist Church. 706-332-5730.
Sweet Home Baptist
Box Springs, Ga. 5th Pastoral Service for Dr. G. F. Briscoe and First Lady Sis. June Briscoe 2 p.m. Sunday. Special guests will be Rev. Franklin Holmes and the Shady Grove Baptist Church Family of Talbotton, Ga. 706-269-3470
Uchee Chapel African Methodist Episcopal
4579 Sand Fort Rd., Seale, Ala. 64th Usher’s Anniversary 3 p.m. Sunday. Special guest Rev. Pryce Battle, First Missionary Baptist Church, Georgetown, Ga.
