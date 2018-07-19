Church Calendar

Columbus
Greater Shady Grove Missionary Baptist
155th Homecoming Celebration Banquet 7 p.m. July 27. Guest speaker will be Rev. Dr. Jerry Young, 18th President of the National Baptist Convention, USA, Inc. $40 Green Island Country Club, 6501 Standing Boy Rd. 706-322-7039
Holsey Monumental CME
6028 Buena Vista Rd. The Crowder Angelic Mass Choir celebrates its 18th Anniversary with Dinner/Concert 6 p.m. Saturday. Guests will be the Bells of Harmony from Albany, Ga. and Mr. Tommie Chambers from Columbus. Donation $25. The celebration continues 4 p.m. Sunday featuring local choirs and individuals. 706-569-8891
Looking Up Church
3901 Miller Rd., Suite C. Vacation Bible School 6 p.m. nightly Tuesday-Friday. 706-562-2290
Phenix City
Gospel Singing Center
513 Fontaine Rd. Gospel Singing 7 p.m. Sunday. Featuring Sensational New Life, Pilgrim Traveler, New Life and Gospel Jubilettes. 334-297-2479
Around the Valley
County Line Baptist
Box Springs, Ga. Church Anniversary 3 p.m. Sunday. Guests will be Pastor D’andrea Gillespie and Kingsville Baptist Church.
Mt. Olive Baptist
5435 Ga. Hwy. 315, Fortson, Ga. Annual Homecoming 2 p.m. Sunday. Guests will be Rev. Desmond Thornton and members of Piney Grove Baptist, Waverly Hall, Ga. The Annual Revival will be 7 p.m. nightly Monday-Wednesday. Guest speaker will be Rev. David Core, pastor of Community Baptist, Valley, Ala.
St. James Missionary Baptist
Cottonton, Ala. Revival 7 p.m. nightly Tuesday-Thursday. Guests will be Rev. Dr. Marcus Gibson and Greater Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
