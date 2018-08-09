Church Calendar

Columbus
First African Baptist
901 Fifth Avenue 178th Anniversary 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest speaker will be Rev. Michael Sherman, Pastor of Wynnton Hill Baptist Church. 706-323-3367.
Green Hill Missionary Baptist
4177 Milgen Rd. Revival Week 7 p.m. nightly, Monday-Wednesday. 706-561-5406
New Bethel AME
3404 Victory Dr. 144th Church Anniversary 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Guest preacher will be Rev. Reggie Williams, Pastor, South Columbus United Methodist Church. 706-405-1841
The Looking Up Church
3901 Miller Rd., Suite C. Alice Lucille Lewis Missionary Society Annual Day 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Guest preacher will be Rev. Diane Powell of Richland, Ga. 706-562-2290
Phenix City
Bethelem Baptist
3694 Hwy. 80 W. Crawford Rd. Pastor’s 4th Anniversary 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Visitors will be Rev. J.H. Flakes III and Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church members. 334-297-8451
Franchise Missionary Baptist
1000 Dillingham St. The Golden Gems-members of Franchise for 50 or more years. 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest pastor will be Dr. Boise Kimber, lst Calvary Baptist Church, New Haven, Ct. 706-689-2479
Gospel Singing Center
512 Fontaine Rd. Minister Chris and The Disciples celebrate their 10th anniversary 4 p.m. Sunday. Guest groups will be: Peeks Chapel Male Chorus, Exodus Male Group, The Brown Brothers, Harmonizer GospelSingers and The Spiritual Saints. Mistress of Ceremony will be Mary Griggs. 706-569-3697 Also, Spiritual Revival 7 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. Guest speaker will be Rev. Johnny General from The Greater New Hope Baptist Church. 334-297-2479
Around the Valley
Concord Missionary Baptist
4939 Sandfort Rd. Annual Usher’s Anniversary 2 p.m. Sunday. 334-855-9699
Greater Bethelpore Baptist
Bleeker, Ala. Annual Revival 7 p.m. nightly Monday-Wednesday. Gues Minister will be Rev. David L. Core, Community Baptist Church, Valley, Ala. 334-297-4993
Hopewell Baptist
13400 Upatoi Lane, Upatoi, Ga. 11 a.m. Homecoming Sunday and 7 p.m. nightly Revival Monday-Wednesday. Guest speaker will be Dr. Ponce DeLeon Johnson, Bethlehem Crossroad Baptist, Fort Mitchell, Ala. 706-563-8878
Prospect AME
77 Goat Rock Rd., Fortson, Ga. Women’s Retreat 1 p.m. Saturday. Guest speaker Apostle Talithia Callaway. Praise and Worship Service 2 p.m. Sunday. Speaker will be Presiding Elder Jacqueline Smith of the Celebrated Central District. 706-315-4892
