Church Calendar

Columbus
Cathedral of Prayer Church of God
2201 Buena Vista Rd. Revealed Youth and Youth Adult Conference, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Specifically designed for ages 13-35. Conference is a joint effort of Cathedral of Prayer COGIC and the South Central Georgia Jurisdiction Youth Department. Free. Register at www.RevealedColumbus.Eventbrite.com. 813-404-2339
St. Paul AME
4900 St. Mary’s Rd. Hat Show 2 p.m. Saturday. Donation $10 per hat. Any type hat, cap or head dress. Men, women and children. 706-682-2927
Phenix City
Gaines Chapel AME
911 Dillingham St. 14th Annual 7 Up Program 4 p.m. Sunday. gaineschapelame@bellsouth.net
New Bride Christian Church
2306 26th St. Family and Friends Day 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest will be Pastor Sanders, Liberty Hill Baptist. 706-576-3683.
Around the Valley
New Harmony CME Church
129 Adams Rd., West Point, Ga. Revival 7 p.m. nightly Monday-Wednesday. 706-518-6318
Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist
4434 Sandfort Rd., Seale, Ala. 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Guest pastoer will be L. Austin from Green Chapel Missionary Baptist, Auburn, Ala.
St. Peter African Methodist Episcopal
5295 Sandfort Rd. Seale, Ala. Revival 7 p.m. nightly Wednesday-Friday. Guest minister Rev. Charlie Bryant. stpeter.churchame@gmail.com
Comments