Church Calendar

Columbus
St. Paul AME
4900 St. Mary’s Road Sylvia Reed, president of the Mable Persons Women Missionary Society and a board member of The Soul of My Footprint non-profit organization, will be collecting new and slightly used childrens’ shoes. 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The shoes and other supplies will be delivered during the annual mission trip to Uganda. 706-442-8224.
Phenix City
Greater Mt. Zion
201 S. Seale Rd. Annual Christian Women in the Workplace Seminar and Brunch 9 a.m.-noon September 8. Guest speakers Shavon Williams, Teresa Wright, Dr. Lisa Coleman and Dr. Naomi Stifter. 706-505-3930
Around the Valley
Friendship Baptist, 101 Friendship St., Hamilton, Ga. Clothing Giveaway 8 a.m.-noon. Clothes for the entire family. 706-628-5006
Lakeview Baptist
1600 E. Glenn Ave. Southern Gospel Music Event 7 p.m. Sunday. Featuring Lakeview Baptist Celebration Choir and Orchestra and more. Free admission. 334-887-7094
Comments