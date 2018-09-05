Church Calendar

Columbus
Friendship Baptist
831 6th Ave. Community Outreach 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Food, fun, music, school supplies, special guests. Held at Warren Williams Homes Community Center, 1200 Warren Williams Rd.
Greater Beulah Baptist
613 6th Ave. 4th Annual Men’s Conference 11 am.-3 p.m. Saturday. Featured speaker is Lt. Col. Tommie Pickens, Chaplain U.S. Army. 706-315-0129
Kingdom of Heaven Holiness
2324 Francis St. #104 Prophetic Encounter Revival 7:30 p.m. nightly September 14-16. Guest speaker will be Prophet James Mallard. 706-304-1766
Nazareth Baptist
526 Radcliff Ave. Health Ministry of the church will sponsor free HIV testing 11:20 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday. The public is welcome. mommaj55@hotmail
New Bethel AME
3404 Victory Dr. 38th Annual Lay Day 3 p.m. Sunday. Special guests will be Rev. Ernest L. Gordon and members of St. Paul AME Church, Columbus. 706-405-1841
Revelation Missionary Baptist
203 R.C. Allen Friends and Family Day 10 a.m. Sunday. Fellowship, worship and fun. Transportation will be provided by calling the church office. 706-682-2089
St. James Missionary Baptist
5214 St. James St. Grandparents Day 11 a.m. Sunday. 706-687-6420.
Phenix City
Greater Mount Zion Baptist
201 S. Seale Rd. Women’s Ministry presents “Christian Women in the Workplace” Seminar and Brunch 9 a.m.-noon Saturday. Speakers will be Shavon Williams, Teresa Wright, Dr. Lisa Coleman, and Dr. Naomi Stifter. 254-640-2468
Around the Valley
Colbert AME
19 Colbert Rd., Seale, Ala. Pastor Appreciation 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Guests will be Rev. Darrell Jordan and Macedonia Missionary Baptist, Lafayette. Dinner will be served. All are welcome. 706-570-4544
Friendship Baptist
101 Friendship St., Hamilton, Ga. Men’s and Women’s day 10 a.m. Sunday. Special guest First Lady Alma Sherman, Wynnton ill Baptist, Columbus. Men are asked to wear black and women red. 706-628-5027
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist
784 Lee Rd. 298 Smiths Station, Ala. Youth Day, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Guests will be Rev. Frankie Hutchinson, Sr. and Evergreen Missionary Baptist, Valley, Ala.
St. Peter AME
Seale, Alabama Women’s Day 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Guest speaker will be Sophia Taylor of Greater Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Terry.W.Mccoy@usps.gov
