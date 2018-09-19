Church Calendar

Columbus
Green Hill Missionary Baptist
4177 Milgen Rd. Ushers Anniversary 3 p.m. Sunday. Guests will be Rev. Corey Neal and Greater Peace Baptist. 706-561-5406
Nazareth Baptist
526 Radcliff Ave. 82nd Church Anniversary 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Guest speaker will be Javon Jackson, Pastor of Phillip Temple CME Church in Phenix City.
St. Luke United Methodist
301 11th St. Bible Study Fellowship Class meets at 7 p.m. nightly on Tuesday nights. The public is invited. 678-378-4146.
Words of Wisdom Christian Center
420 38th St. Harvest Seed Service 7:30 p.m. Monday. 706-571-0885
Wynnton Hill Baptist
2620 Buena Vista Rd. Christian Women in Action will sponsor a clothing giveaway 9 a.m.-noon Saturday. 706-322-8091.
Phenix City
Gospel Singing Center
513 Fontaine Rd. Gospel Singing 7 p.m. Sunday. Featuring Sensational New Life, Pilgrim Traveler, New Life and more. 334-297-2479
Faith Fellowship Worship Center
1118 Hwy. 280 Bypass Suite C. Annual Outdoor Service 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. The service will be held at Southside Park, 2625 Sandfort Road. The public is invited. faithfellowshippc@att.net
Mount Mariah Baptist
1403 3rd Street S. Annual Men’s Day Program 3 p.m. Sunday. Special guest will be Brother Tony Taylor of Phenix City.
Around the Valley
Bethlehem Crossroad Baptist
187 McClendon Rd., Fort Mitchell, Ala. Annual Prayer Breakfast 9 a.m. Saturday. Sister Lady Barbara Johnson will be Mistress of Ceremony; Women’s Day 11 a.m. Sunday. Guest speaker will be Evangelist Amanda Grooms of Bethel AME, Phenix City.
Mount Olive Baptist
5425 Ga. Hwy. 315, Fortson, Ga. Family and Friends Day 11 a.m. Sunday. 706-304-2584
