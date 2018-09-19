Religion

Church Calendar

September 19, 2018 10:38 AM

Columbus

Green Hill Missionary Baptist

4177 Milgen Rd. Ushers Anniversary 3 p.m. Sunday. Guests will be Rev. Corey Neal and Greater Peace Baptist. 706-561-5406

Nazareth Baptist

526 Radcliff Ave. 82nd Church Anniversary 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Guest speaker will be Javon Jackson, Pastor of Phillip Temple CME Church in Phenix City.

St. Luke United Methodist

301 11th St. Bible Study Fellowship Class meets at 7 p.m. nightly on Tuesday nights. The public is invited. 678-378-4146.

Words of Wisdom Christian Center

420 38th St. Harvest Seed Service 7:30 p.m. Monday. 706-571-0885

Wynnton Hill Baptist

2620 Buena Vista Rd. Christian Women in Action will sponsor a clothing giveaway 9 a.m.-noon Saturday. 706-322-8091.

Phenix City

Gospel Singing Center

513 Fontaine Rd. Gospel Singing 7 p.m. Sunday. Featuring Sensational New Life, Pilgrim Traveler, New Life and more. 334-297-2479

Faith Fellowship Worship Center

1118 Hwy. 280 Bypass Suite C. Annual Outdoor Service 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. The service will be held at Southside Park, 2625 Sandfort Road. The public is invited. faithfellowshippc@att.net

Mount Mariah Baptist

1403 3rd Street S. Annual Men’s Day Program 3 p.m. Sunday. Special guest will be Brother Tony Taylor of Phenix City.

Around the Valley

Bethlehem Crossroad Baptist

187 McClendon Rd., Fort Mitchell, Ala. Annual Prayer Breakfast 9 a.m. Saturday. Sister Lady Barbara Johnson will be Mistress of Ceremony; Women’s Day 11 a.m. Sunday. Guest speaker will be Evangelist Amanda Grooms of Bethel AME, Phenix City.

Mount Olive Baptist

5425 Ga. Hwy. 315, Fortson, Ga. Family and Friends Day 11 a.m. Sunday. 706-304-2584

