Church Calendar

Columbus
Cathedral of Prayer COGIC
2201 Buena Vista Rd. Mother Barbara Bryant, author, publisher, gospel recording artist and anointed speaker will be the guest Noon Sunday.
First African Baptist
901 Fifth Ave. Women’s Day 11 a.m. Sunday. Guest speaker will be Rev. Joyce Carpenter Young. 706-323-3367
Green Hill Missionary Baptist
4177 Milgen Rd. Celebrates the Gospel and Male Choir Anniversary 3 p.m. Sunday. 706-561-5406.
Holsey Monumental CME
6028 Buena Vista Rd. The North Columbus-LaGrange District of the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church will hold its Connectional Lay Day 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest speaker will be Albert Gilliam of New Harmony CME of West Point, Ga. 706-563-2425
Liberty Hill Baptist
6804 Forrest Rd. Fourth District Evangelistic Ministry 10 a.m.-noon. 706-561-6778
M.L. Harris UMC
4601 Old Cusseta Rd. Fall Revival 7 p.m. Monday -Wednesday. Guest pastors will be Rev. Curtis Crocker, Rev. Gregory Battle, and Rev. Donna DeVoe Baker. 706-687-4567
Phenix City
Gaines Chapel AME
911 Dunningham St. The Peoples Clothes Closet 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, October 20.
Summerville United Methodist
1201 32nd St. Annual Bazaar 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Seasonal crafts, decorative household items, baked goods and white elephant merchandise.
Around the Valley
St. John AME
944 Highway 165, Fort Mitchell, Ala. 86th Ushers Anniversary. stjohn116@hotmail.com
