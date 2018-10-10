Religion

Church Calendar

October 10, 2018 01:33 PM

Columbus

Cathedral of Prayer COGIC

2201 Buena Vista Rd. Mother Barbara Bryant, author, publisher, gospel recording artist and anointed speaker will be the guest Noon Sunday.

First African Baptist

901 Fifth Ave. Women’s Day 11 a.m. Sunday. Guest speaker will be Rev. Joyce Carpenter Young. 706-323-3367

Green Hill Missionary Baptist

4177 Milgen Rd. Celebrates the Gospel and Male Choir Anniversary 3 p.m. Sunday. 706-561-5406.

Holsey Monumental CME

6028 Buena Vista Rd. The North Columbus-LaGrange District of the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church will hold its Connectional Lay Day 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest speaker will be Albert Gilliam of New Harmony CME of West Point, Ga. 706-563-2425

Liberty Hill Baptist

6804 Forrest Rd. Fourth District Evangelistic Ministry 10 a.m.-noon. 706-561-6778

M.L. Harris UMC

4601 Old Cusseta Rd. Fall Revival 7 p.m. Monday -Wednesday. Guest pastors will be Rev. Curtis Crocker, Rev. Gregory Battle, and Rev. Donna DeVoe Baker. 706-687-4567

Phenix City

Gaines Chapel AME

911 Dunningham St. The Peoples Clothes Closet 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, October 20.

Summerville United Methodist

1201 32nd St. Annual Bazaar 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Seasonal crafts, decorative household items, baked goods and white elephant merchandise.

Around the Valley

St. John AME

944 Highway 165, Fort Mitchell, Ala. 86th Ushers Anniversary. stjohn116@hotmail.com

