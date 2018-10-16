Religion

Church Calendar

October 16, 2018 12:05 PM

Columbus

Greater Shady Grove

3000 12th Ave. Women in the Word in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, 7 p.m. Wednesday. Speaker Rev. Valerie Thompson and Revelation MB Church. 706-322-7039

Liberty Hill Baptist

6804 Forrest Rd. All Ministries Day 3 p.m. Sunday. 706-561-6778

Northside Worship Center

1901 Whittlesey Rd. Unity Service 5 p.m. Sunday.

St. James Missionary Baptist

5214 St. James St. General Mission Meeting 1 p.m. Saturday with speaker Sister Jorene Coleman and Family and Friends Day 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest will be Aaron Williams and Shiloh Baptist Church, Shiloh, Ga.

Phenix City

Franchise Missionary Baptist

1000 Dillingham St. Franchise Mass Youth Choir Anniversary 3 p.m. Sunday. 706-689-4181

Around the Valley

Rockola Primitive Baptist

Ridgeway Rd., Waverly Hall, Ga. Harvest Fire Revival 7 p.m. nightly Wednesday-Friday. Guest evangelist will be the Rev. Jonathan Griffin of Greater Springfield Baptist Church, Ellerslie, Ga. 706-587-8212

St. Paul CME

11620 Lee Road 179. Annual Women’s Day 11 a.m. Sunday. Guest speaker will be Rev. Dr. Raynetta Prevo-Williams. 334-297-4157

