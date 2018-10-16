Church Calendar

Columbus
Greater Shady Grove
3000 12th Ave. Women in the Word in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, 7 p.m. Wednesday. Speaker Rev. Valerie Thompson and Revelation MB Church. 706-322-7039
Liberty Hill Baptist
6804 Forrest Rd. All Ministries Day 3 p.m. Sunday. 706-561-6778
Northside Worship Center
1901 Whittlesey Rd. Unity Service 5 p.m. Sunday.
St. James Missionary Baptist
5214 St. James St. General Mission Meeting 1 p.m. Saturday with speaker Sister Jorene Coleman and Family and Friends Day 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest will be Aaron Williams and Shiloh Baptist Church, Shiloh, Ga.
Phenix City
Franchise Missionary Baptist
1000 Dillingham St. Franchise Mass Youth Choir Anniversary 3 p.m. Sunday. 706-689-4181
Around the Valley
Rockola Primitive Baptist
Ridgeway Rd., Waverly Hall, Ga. Harvest Fire Revival 7 p.m. nightly Wednesday-Friday. Guest evangelist will be the Rev. Jonathan Griffin of Greater Springfield Baptist Church, Ellerslie, Ga. 706-587-8212
St. Paul CME
11620 Lee Road 179. Annual Women’s Day 11 a.m. Sunday. Guest speaker will be Rev. Dr. Raynetta Prevo-Williams. 334-297-4157
